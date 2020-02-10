Carolina tops Las Vegas in shootout, spoils DeBoer’s home debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
The loss spoiled the home debut of Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who was hired Jan. 15 and coached his first seven games with the Golden Knights on the road.
Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho, Erik Haula and Haydn Fleury scored in regulation for the Hurricanes.
James Reimer made 31 saves.
Cody Eakin, Max Pacioretty, Jon Merrill, Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who dropped to 18-10-5 lifetime against Carolina, made 29 saves.
