RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It took the Washington Capitals having an injury-riddled lineup, but the Carolina Hurricanes are no doubt hoping this home win foreshadows what’s to come in the Stadium Series the next time the nation’s capital team visits Raleigh.

The Hurricanes beat the Capitals for the first time on home ice since 2020 Monday night behind shootout strikes from left wing Andrei Svechnikov and defenseman Brent Burns.

Svechnikov also tied the game late in the second period, 2-2, with the help of center Paul Statsny and right wing Martin Necas, after the Capitals took the lead with two goals of their own in the period.

Meanwhile, it was right wing Stefan Noesen who got the Hurricanes on the board first with his first career goal 4:27 into the game.

The 1-0 lead would hold until center Dylan Strome’s strike nearly a minute and a half into the second period.

Then it was left winger Alex Ovechkin’s fifth goal of the season right before the nine-minute mark give Washington its first lead.

The Capitals, who were without starters Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Carl Hagelin only gave up one more regulation goal before ultimately surrendering the game in a shootout.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov tallied in extra time for Washington, but Carolina netminder Frederik Andersen got payback on Strome and Ovechkin to push the Hurricanes to 5-2-1 on the season.

These two squads won’t meet again until Valentine’s Day, four days before the highly-anticipated Stadium Series matchup in Carter-Finley stadium on Feb. 18.