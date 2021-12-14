Carolina’s game at Minnesota postponed after 6 Hurricanes test positive for COVID-19

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) skates with the puck in front of teammate Maxime Lajoie (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina’s Tuesday night game at Minnesota has been postponed after six Hurricanes tested positive for COVID-19.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis were already in quarantine due to the NHL’s COVID protocols.

On Tuesday, Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov tested positive, leading to the postponement.

Aho and Jarvis, along with a member of the training staff, are still in Vancouver after entering COVID protocols.

Cole, Lorentz, Staal, and Svechnikov will stay in Minnesota for the time being, the team announced.

A rescheduled date for the game has not been announced,