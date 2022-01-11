Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour to coach Metropolitan Division team at all-star game

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour works the bench against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 08, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour will lead the Metropolitan Division’s team in the 2022 All-Star Game on Feb. 5, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Brind’Amour earned the role by virtue of the ‘Canes ranking atop the division in points percentage as of Monday.

In fact, Carolina’s .758 points percentage is best in the NHL.

The league’s all-star festivities will be held Feb. 4 and 5 in Las Vegas.

Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award — recognition as the NHL’s top bench boss — last season.

He will be joined by Colorado’s Jarad Bednar (Central Division), Florida’s Andrew Brunette (Florida), and Peter DeBoer (Vegas).