RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – If you didn’t get your hands on a pair of tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, there is another opportunity to watch the game outdoors downtown.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance will host a watch party in downtown Raleigh.

DRA said it is teaming up with Raleigh Parks for the party. The event will give people a chance to watch the event on a big screen in Moore Square for free.

Food vendors will be on-site and there will be beer for sale. Blankets, chairs and picnic baskets will be permitted.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. with music and entertainment. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Additionally, the NHL has announced a separate day-of pregame Fan Festival ahead of the outdoor Stadium Series.

Fans with a ticket to the game will be able to eat, drink, take pictures with the Stanley Cup and listen to musical performances by North Carolina State University’s Marching Band, among other activities.

Carolina’s Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday on Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. The event is free and open to the public.