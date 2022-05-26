RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal admitted the Canes may have been lacking energy in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss in Game 4 to the New York Rangers.

Carolina looks like a team needing a spark and they may be getting just that. Forward Jordan Martinook is expected to be back in the lineup tonight for the first time in nearly three weeks.

“Marty (Jordan Martinook) is Marty,” said Staal. “He’s a sparkplug for our team and he brings energy not only in the room but also on the ice with his speed and tenacity and really Hurricanes hockey is all that he’s about.”

Martinook suffered a lower-body injured in Game 3 of the Boston series. He’s missed the Hurricanes last eight playoff games.

“It’s good to see him feeling healthy and back in the lineup,” Staal added.

Despite being a fourth-line forward, Martinook brings much more to the team than his lack of minutes would suggest. The Canes most vocal player, Martinook has been known to light a fire when needed.

“I’m going to bring what I bring,” said Martinook. “I’m going to be physical, I’m going to bring energy and I’m going to be tenacious and hopefully that can be a bit of a spark but I think everybody’s feeling pretty good.”

Being back home where the Canes are undefeated in the playoffs certainly doesn’t hurt. Adding a bit more grit to the lineup would be an added bonus.

“I’m hoping he gets in, I’m not for sure yet,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said about the possible return of Martinook. “If he gets in he’s an energy guy and you can never have enough of that.”

Especially coming off two straight losses. Game 5 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.