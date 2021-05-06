DeBrincat’s OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) blocks the shot of Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

That salvaged the final game of a three-game set.

The Blackhawks were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series. But they got a strong performance in net from Collin Delia with 36 saves.

Riley Stillman scored the tying goal late in the third for Chicago.

Martin Necas scored the only goal for Carolina, which claimed a point for the 13th straight game.

Carolina had won five straight games.