DeBrusk scores twice in 4-goal 3rd period as Bruins rally past ‘Canes

TORONTO (WNCN) – A third-period surge saw Boston score four unanswered goals in less than seven minutes of the third period to erase a two-goal deficit on its way to a 4-3 win over Carolina.

The win Monday means the Bruins take a 3-1 series lead. They can eliminate the ‘Canes on Wednesday.

Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board 7:26 into the third stanza. Then Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand scored a minute and a half apart to give Boston a 3-2 lead. DeBrusk’s second turned what was a two-goal shortfall into a two-goal lead with less than six minutes to go in the period.

Teuvo Teravainen pulled the ‘Canes back within one with 1:27 to go, but they couldn’t draw even after the Bruins’ onslaught.

Justin Williams notched his first goal of the postseason with a long-range wrist shot just before the midway point of the first period. Jordan Martinook, who played Monday on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teravainen, scored in transition 12:08 into the second.

The Bruins held the ‘Canes to 19 shots on goal while they put 33 on James Reimer.

Wednesday’s game is set for 4 p.m.