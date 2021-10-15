Deep, talented Hurricanes pour it on Islanders during opening night win

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, second right, is congratulated on his goal by teammates Vincent Trocheck, center, Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Ethan Bear (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH. N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes kicked off their 2021-22 season in style Thursday night smothering the New York Islanders 6-3 at a sold-out PNC Arena.

“It was a really good game, a good game to watch,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I thought it was really entertaining, hard-fought, both teams played really well I thought.”

Especially the Canes, much to the delight of the 18,680 fans in attendance. This is the season the Carolina franchise has been building forever since they hired Brind’Amour four years ago.

The Hurricanes made a boat-load of moves in the offseason. Nine new faces dot the 23-man roster as the team looked to add a veteran presence to complement the squad’s core of young players.

It’s only one game but Brind’Amour likes what he sees.

“It’s nice when you can roll four lines and feel confident in them,” said Brind’Amour after Thursday night’s win. “The fourth line with the veteran guys we have there, that means a lot too. It was a good first step, a nice win.”

All four lines had a hand in the Hurricanes scoring.

Veteran grinder Jordan Martinook scored for the fourth line, while Nino Niederreiter tallied for the third line, dragging 6-foot-9, 250-pound Zdano Chara into the crease while scoring a second-period goal giving the Canes a 4-2 lead.

“Yeah, absolutely that’s what we’ve been working all training camp to be productive on all four lines,” said Niederreiter. “But like I said there’s a lot of things we need to sharpen up but I mean it was the first game and it was a great win for us.”

During his tenure with the Hurricanes, the offensive-minded Niederreiter has bounced around on the top three lines but appears to have settled in on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast.

That’s three solid, veteran players who know how to score goals skating on the bottom six of the lineup.

“We’ve got a pretty good, deep team,” said Teuvo Teravainen who scored a third period power-play goal. “We’ve got all four lines who can score and play good both ways so that’s how we want to play.

“When we do that we’re tough, we’ve got a pretty good chance to win.”

And that’s exactly what the Canes did much to the delight of a raucous Thursday night crowd at PNC Arena.