RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The captain that brought the United States an Olympic silver medal is now bringing his veteran leadership to Raleigh.

Forward Paul Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Tuesday, President and General Manager Don Waddell announced.

The former second-round pick will bring his power-play prowess and positive plus/minus average to a Carolina team looking to make it even further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stastny finished tied for fifth on the Winnipeg Jets in power-play goals during the 2021-22 season, as well as finished with a +14 plus/minus.

“Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his entire career,” Waddell said. “He adds even more experience and leadership to our forward group, and we are excited to have him in Carolina.”

Stastny has 800 career points (284 goals, 516 assists) in 1,072 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights. He has also eclipsed the 40-point mark in 12 of 16 seasons.