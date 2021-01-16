Fabbri’s late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) defends Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in front of goaltender Petr Mrazek (34)in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net.

Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.

Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third just 18 seconds after Carolina went ahead.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves in his season debut.