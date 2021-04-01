Fast’s late goal sends ‘Canes past Blackhawks, 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – Jesper Fast tucked home a rebound with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to earn Carolina a 4-3 win in Chicago Thursday night.

Vincent Trocheck’s shot ricocheted off of one-time Hurricane Calvin de Haan, then off of Kevin Lankinen’s pad before falling to Fast’s stick. The win avenged a loss Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

The ‘Canes struck first about midway through the first period when Trockeck took a cross-ice feed from Dougie Hamilton and wired a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle off the bar and past Lankinen.

Warren Foegele scored early in the second period to double the advantage, but Dominik Kubalik answered with less than five minutes to go in the period. Brandon Hagel then tied the game 5:46 into the third.

Foegele scored his second a little more than a minute later. He managed to take a puck that bounced off the end board and tuck it between his legs and off of Lankinen’s skate.

Dylan Strome tied the game at 3-3 at the halfway point of the third.

James Reimer made 22 stops on 25 shots faced in the win.

The ‘Canes open an eight-game home stand with a back-to-back set with Dallas beginning Saturday at 7 p.m.