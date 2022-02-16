Florida ties game late, finishes ‘Canes in OT

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) is defendeed by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A missed empty-netter came back to bite the Hurricanes Wednesday night after Florida tied the game late then won it 3-2 on the first shot over the overtime period.

Carolina got on the board with 45 seconds left in the first period when a spinning Teuvo Teravainen rifled a shot on net and got a bounce off of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick.

The lead held up until Alexsander Barkov took matters into his own hands 13 minutes into the second. He used his speed to get in alone against Brady Skjei, beat him on a windmill deke, and powered a backhand shot past Frederik Andersen.

Tony DeAngelo restored the Hurricanes’ advantage early in the third only for Sam Reinhart to tie the game with about 45 seconds to go.

Aaron Ekblad went on to win the game for the Panthers just 16 seconds into overtime.