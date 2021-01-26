Former Canes announcer Forslund hired as new TV voice for Seattle Kraken

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 19: Broadcaster John Forslund handles duties prior to the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes at the RBC Center on November 19, 2009 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Carolina Hurricanes personality John Forslund is now the new TV voice of the NHL expansion team – the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken announced the move through a tweet on Tuesday with a video from Forslund himself.

“Such an honor and privilege to join this organization,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to the Pacific Northwest.”

Seattle, you've got an incoming call – and trust us, you'll want to answer this one. 😏 pic.twitter.com/XRlCkgzDNw — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 26, 2021

After nearly 30 years with the Hurricanes, two and a half decades as the team’s play-by-play announcer, Forslund found himself searching for a job last year.

He said the two sides could not work out a deal – leaving him searching for work.

That search has ended with Forslund in Seattle.