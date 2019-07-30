Former ‘Canes winger Dwyer added to Checkers coaching staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 13: Patrick Dwyer #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes in action against the Philadelphia Flyers during their game at the Wells Fargo Center on December 13, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina hired seven-year Hurricanes veteran Patrick Dwyer to work as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers, according to a news release from the team.

Dwyer, 36, played in 416 games with the Hurricanes from 2008-15. He had 42 goals and 51 assists over that span. He also had 196 points in 354 AHL games with Charlotte, Chicago, and Albany.

The right-winger last played for the Belfast Giants of the ECHL this past year. He had 61 points in 38 games.

“Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from a long career,” said general manager Don Waddell. “We’re excited to bring him back to the organization by adding him to the Checkers’ coaching staff.”

The Hurricanes organization announced on June 28 it parted ways with Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci. He had coached the team to a Calder Cup championship this season. Vellucci was named head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that same day.

The organization announced July 10 that Ryan Warsofsky had been promoted to head coach. He is the youngest active head coach in the AHL.

