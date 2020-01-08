Former captain Williams to return to ‘Canes for remainder of season

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Justin Williams #14 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on January 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former captain Justin Williams has reached a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes to return to the team for the remainder of the season, according to a news release Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old winger played the last two seasons with the Hurricanes, which was his second stint with the club. Known for his playoff acumen, Williams had four goals and three assists as the ‘Canes made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final in 2019.

“We’ve been in frequent contact with Justin over the last few months regarding his status,” said general manager Don Waddell. “We’re thrilled that he has decided to return to playing, and we’re confident that adding him to our group will help us both on and off the ice.”

Williams is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion. He won his first title in leading the ‘Canes to a Cup in 2006, which is the franchise’s only title. He also won with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy in the latter title run as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Williams has 120 goals and 185 assists in 429 games with Carolina.

The one-year deal will pay Williams a $700,000 base salary. he can earn an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses based on individual and team play in the regular season and the playoffs, the team announced.

