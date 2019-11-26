Former Hurricanes defenseman accuses ex-coach Bill Peters of abuse

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 28: Bill Peters, head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, is seen on Day Two of the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Carolina Hurricanes player accused former coach Bill Peters of abusing him and another player.

Defenseman Michal Jordan said Tuesday on Twitter that Peters kicked him and punched another player during a game. He didn’t name the other player.

1) Never wish anything bad to the person but you get what you deserve Bill.After years making it to the NHL had experience with the worst coach ever by far.Kicking me and punching other player to the head during the game… — Michal Jordan (@TheBigCzech23) November 26, 2019

2) then pretending like nothing happened…couldnt believe my eyes what can happen in the best league.. happy that i dont have to go thrue that stuff on daily basics anymore. — Michal Jordan (@TheBigCzech23) November 26, 2019

Jordan was in Carolina’s system from 2010-16. He spent much of that time with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte, but played 74 games in Raleigh from 2014-16.

Peters coached the Hurricanes from 2014-18.

Peters, now the head coach in Calgary, is being investigated by the organization for directing racial slurs at a player he coached.

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Akim Aliu said on Twitter amidst criticism of recently fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock that the “apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree.” He detailed a situation in which Babcock’s “protege” directed racial slurs toward him because “he didn’t like my choice in music.”

Aliu said the incident happened when he was 20 years old during his first pro season, which was the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs. Peters was the team’s head coach.

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Aliu goes on to explain that he “rebelled against him.” He said that instead of remedying the situation, a letter was written to have him sent down to the ECHL, which is the tier below the AHL.

Aliu had 11 goals in 48 games with the IceHogs that season. He had 14 points in 13 games with the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL.

The relationship between Peters and Babcock includes Peters working as an assistant for Babcock-coached teams in Detroit and the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Mike Babcock, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings talks with Bill Peters, head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, on Day Two of the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Calgary general manager Brad Treliving released the following statement regarding Aliu’s tweets:

Through social media, we became aware of this issue during the game this evening. We take these matters very seriously. We want to complete a full and proper investigation before we provide any further comments on the matter.

