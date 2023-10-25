RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that former right-wing Justin Williams is set to be inducted into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame.

He becomes the fifth player ever enshrined in franchise history, along with Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis, Cam Ward, and Glen Wesley.

After being selected by the Philadelphia Flyers as a first-round pick in the 2000 NHL Draft, Williams was acquired by the Hurricanes in January 2024, making an instant impact on the ice.

In two different stints with Carolina, Williams racked up 128 goals and 188 assists in 449 regular season games, as well as added 12 goals and 14 assists in 47 playoff games.

Appropriately nicknamed “Mr. Game 7” during his career, he tallied seven goals and eight assists throughout nine of those elimination games. His teams achieved an 8-1 record in these games, as he scored the game-winning goal in six of these eight wins. Williams is currently tied for most goals (7) in these games, while also holding the record for most points accumulated (15) in Game 7 contests.

He secured three Stanley Cup titles in his NHL career, including one with the Hurricanes in 2006. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player during his 2014 championship run with the Los Angeles Kings.

Williams will be officially honored in the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame Game on Jan. 15.