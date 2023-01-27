RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen has avoided injured reserve after leaving the team’s game Wednesday with an upper-body injury in the first period.

Andersen, who allowed two goals and made only four saves in Carolina’s overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, has avoided a long-term injury, multiple sources report.

However, Andersen isn’t good enough to be in the crease for the Hurricanes’ game Friday at home against the Sharks due to the unspecified injury. He’ll be the backup, CBSSports reports. But that’s mainly because the Hurricanes have two active goalies called up to the majors after recently sending down Pyotr Kochetkov.

Andersen was recently sidelined for approximately two months (29 games) this season already and only recently returned to the ice on Jan. 12.

Carolina is turning to netminder Antti Raanta, who took over Wednesday, saving all 15 shots in relief. He has seen limited action since Andersen’s return to the lineup. Raanta has a 10-2-3 record and .894 save percentage as a backup this season.

Should Andersen’s injury be more severe, the Hurricanes would likely recall Kochetkov back up from the AHL Chicago Redwolves. In 19 games, he was 10-4-5 record with a .913 save percentage.