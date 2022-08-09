RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The time has come.

Tickets for individual home games for the coming season will go on sale at noon Wednesday, team president and general manager Don Waddell said.

The Hurricanes offers ticket purchasing options online at www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets and over the phone at 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

Carolina will open the season Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets — the fifth time in the last six years it has opened its season at home.

Then, it’ll head out on a five-game west-coast road trip and spend a lot of time travelling early in the season where the Hurricanes will see more games away then it will at home.

But in the new year, Carolina will play eight of 12 games at home and will see its longest homestand, five games, in mid-February.

Finally, tickets will not go on sale yet for the Hurricanes’ Stadium Series home game at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium — outside — against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18. Waddell said those will go on sale later.