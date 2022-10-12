The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets for their season opener (Amber Trent/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caniacs aren’t the only ones excited for the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening night at home in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper put on his coaching hat and gave his take on what he thinks it will take the Jerks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s here! @Canes opening night. My take: More offense, same smart defense, fewer penalties, healthy goalies (at least 1 at a time), key players reaching potential, superior coaching, outdoor game, @TrippTracy back, deep playoff run. All fueled by loud Caniacs! Drop that puck!” Gov. Cooper tweeted approximately an hour and a half prior to puck drop.

Carolina welcomed Metropolitan Division foe Columbus to PNC Arena for opening night as many NHL teams kicked off its seasons.

For opening night, Carolina rolled with the following lines:

Teravainen-Aho-Jarvis

Svechnikov-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Stastny-Staal-Fast

Martinook-Stepan-Kase

Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

De Haan-Chatfield

Andersen