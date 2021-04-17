Hakanpaa scores his 1st goal for Carolina to lead Hurricanes past Predators 3-1

Carolina Hurricanes

by: BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes Jani Hakanpaa (58) and Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) skate for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jani Hakanpaa scored his first goal with Carolina to break a tie in the third period and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.

The defenseman acquired Monday at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks was in his second game with Carolina.

He blasted in a shot with 11:05 left after receiving the puck when Vincent Trocheck won a face-off.

Jaccob Slavin scored in the first period and Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal.

The Predators have lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month despite 45 saves from goalie Juuse Saros.

