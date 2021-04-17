Hakanpaa scores his 1st goal for Carolina to lead Hurricanes past Predators 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jani Hakanpaa scored his first goal with Carolina to break a tie in the third period and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.
The defenseman acquired Monday at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks was in his second game with Carolina.
He blasted in a shot with 11:05 left after receiving the puck when Vincent Trocheck won a face-off.
Jaccob Slavin scored in the first period and Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal.
The Predators have lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month despite 45 saves from goalie Juuse Saros.