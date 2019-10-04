Hamilton leads Hurricanes to shootout win over Montreal in season opener

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 15: Dougie Hamilton #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 15, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dougie Hamilton had two assists and scored the lone goal in the shootout to see the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over Montreal in Thursday’s season opener.

Lucas Wallmark drew first blood with less than three minutes left in the first when he stashed home a rebound from a Brett Pesce shot.

Martin Necas doubled the advantage a little more than two minutes into the second by deflecting a Hamilton shot on the power play.

The rest of the period belonged to the Canadiens, though. A power-play goal by Tomas Tatar opened the flood gates. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Weal each scored to give the visitors a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Erik Haula netted his first goal in a ‘Canes sweater to knot the game in the third period. Like Necas in the second, Haula was in the right place at the right time to beat Carey Price off a Hamilton rebound.

Montreal heads to Washington on Saturday.

