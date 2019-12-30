Hamilton to represent ‘Canes at NHL All-Star Game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will represent Carolina in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, according to a news release from the team.
Hamilton will play for the Metropolitan Division’s team for the Jan. 24-25 weekend. The festivities will be held in St. Louis.
This is Hamilton’s first appearance in the event. The 26-year-old’s 13 goals rank second among NHL defensemen. His most recent marker came in a win Saturday over the Washington Capitals. His 36 points are good for third, as well.
Hamilton, who was acquired in a trade with Calgary, has 75 points in 121 games since arriving in Raleigh before the 2018-19 season.
The weekend in St. Louis will feature a skills competition on Jan. 24. The games on Jan. 25 will see each of the four divisions compete in a 3-on-3 single-elimination tournament.
