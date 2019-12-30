Hamilton to represent ‘Canes at NHL All-Star Game

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 15: Dougie Hamilton #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 15, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will represent Carolina in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, according to a news release from the team.

Hamilton will play for the Metropolitan Division’s team for the Jan. 24-25 weekend. The festivities will be held in St. Louis.

This is Hamilton’s first appearance in the event. The 26-year-old’s 13 goals rank second among NHL defensemen. His most recent marker came in a win Saturday over the Washington Capitals. His 36 points are good for third, as well.

Hamilton, who was acquired in a trade with Calgary, has 75 points in 121 games since arriving in Raleigh before the 2018-19 season.

The weekend in St. Louis will feature a skills competition on Jan. 24. The games on Jan. 25 will see each of the four divisions compete in a 3-on-3 single-elimination tournament.

