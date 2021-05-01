Hamilton’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) slips the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) for a goal to win the game in overtime at an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Dougie Hamilton scored on a breakaway with 52.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic picked up the assist on the winning play as the Central Division-leading Hurricanes extended their points streak to 10 games.

Teuvo Teravainen scored earlier for the Hurricanes and Nedeljkovic made 31 saves.

Max Domi scored three minutes into the game for the last-place Blue Jackets.

Columbus played its final road game and was just 7-17-4 away from home this season.