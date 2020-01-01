Haula helps Hurricanes earn 3-1 win over Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves in his first start of the season, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes, who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak.
Ryan Dzingel scored into an empty net.
Max Domi scored for the seventh straight game for the Canadiens, who dropped their third straight and closed out a seven-game trip with a record of 3-4.
