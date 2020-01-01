1  of  2
Haula helps Hurricanes earn 3-1 win over Montreal

Carolina Hurricanes

by: KEN TYSIAC Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, brings the puck up the ice after winning a battle with Montreal Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves in his first start of the season, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes, who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak.

Ryan Dzingel scored into an empty net.

Max Domi scored for the seventh straight game for the Canadiens, who dropped their third straight and closed out a seven-game trip with a record of 3-4.

