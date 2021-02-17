Huberdeau scores on breakaway to beat ‘Canes in overtime, 4-3

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the third period of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on January 28, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Aleksander Barkov picked off a pass and sent Jonathan Huberdeau the other way for a breakaway goal in overtime, sending Florida past the Hurricanes, 4-3.

The game-winner was Huberdeau’s second goal of the game.

Like Monday’s seven-goal outing against Columbus, goals came in bunches early on for the Hurricanes. They opened the scoring late in the first period when their forecheck forced a turnover and Jordan Staal roofed the puck over Chris Driedger’s glove. A minute and 22 seconds later, Sebastian Aho deflected Brett Pesce’s point shot to send the ‘Canes into intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Florida answered with three-straight goals. Huberdeau’s power-play marker got things going for the Panthers. Alex Wennberg scored 3:11 into the third period to tie the game. Then, almost 13 minutes into the third, Juho Lammikko’s backhand from a difficult angle found its way past Alex Nedeljkovic. His first career goal meant a 3-2 lead for the visitors.

Vincent Trocheck tied the game against his former team when he deflected Andrei Svechnikov’s pass into the net on the power play.

Nedeljkovic made 34 saves on 37 shots.

Carolina will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7 p.m.