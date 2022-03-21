RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal just before the NHL’s Monday afternoon trade deadline.

The move was likely made to bolster the team’s forward depth ahead of what they hope is a long playoff run.

“We’re excited to add Max to our organization,” said Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell. “His skillset and competitiveness complement our group, and we think he will be a great fit.”

Domi, 27, had 32 points in 53 games for the Blue Jackets this season. The 12th pick in the 2013 draft, Domi made his NHL debut in 2015. He played all but one game in his rookie season and finished with 52 points. The effort was enough for him to place sixth in voting for the Calder Trophy.

After three seasons with Arizona, Domi was traded to Montreal in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk. He erupted in his first season with the Canadiens, scoring 72 points in 82 games. He’s struggled to produce at that level again, though, with 100 points in 178 games over three seasons since — a 46-point pace per season.

Aaron Portzline and Pierre LeBrun, both of The Athletic, reported that the deal came down to the 3 p.m. deadline. It wasn’t until 13 minutes after the cutoff that LeBrun reported the deal, which he described as “complicated,” went through.

The three-team trade saw Columbus retain 50 percent of Domi’s salary and Florida retain 25 percent. In return, the ‘Canes sent forward prospect Egor Korshkov to the Blue Jackets. The 2016 second-round pick has been playing in the KHL since being drafted.

Carolina also sent defensive prospect Aidan Hreschuk, a 2021 third-round pick playing for Boston College, to the Panthers for their part in facilitating the trade.

Domi could slot anywhere in Carolina’s bottom six. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov will be hard to force out of the top two left wing spots.

Domi played a lot of center in his two seasons in Montreal, winning almost 49 percent of his faceoffs in 2019-20. He’s been used more as a left winger in Columbus. He could center the fourth line, allowing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to play on the wing higher in the lineup. He could also play on Jordan Staal’s wing on the third line, which would allow checking forwards like Jordan Martinook and Steven Lorentz to play on the fourth line.

Domi is the son of Tie Domi, a longtime Toronto Maple Leaf and renowned tough guy. He played more than 1,000 career games and is third in NHL history in penalty minutes. He also has the most fighting majors in league history.