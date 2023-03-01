RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – He’ll be 30 if the Carolina Hurricanes play in a playoff game this spring but he’s one of the best rentals the team could have traded for as an insurance defenseman.

Shayne Gostisbehere, the former third-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, played seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, beginning in 2015, before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2021.

The Coyotes dealt the defenseman to Carolina for a 2026 third-round pick.

Gostisbehere joins a first-place Hurricanes team as its clear No. 7 D-man. Leading the Metropolitan, Carolina sits double-digit points ahead of wild card teams with a little more than one month remaining in the NHL regular season.

Playoff insurance is key, as it is rare Stanley Cup teams succeed with only six defensemen. The move by the Hurricanes is only championship-based as Gostisbehere joins a corps made up of pairings of Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce and finally Calvin De Haan and Jalen Chatfield.

Gostisbehere is an unrestricted free agent after this season, on the tail-end of a six-year, $27 million contract. If he wants to re-sign, Carolina will be looking at a hefty price tag for the nine-year veteran who was once a No. 1 on a top eastern conference team.

He has 10 goals and 21 assists in 52 games this year.