Hurricanes agree to arena lease extension through July 2029

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have reached a five-year lease extension to remain in PNC Arena through July 2029.
The Centennial Authority owns the arena and announced the deal Thursday along with Hurricanes parent company Gale Force Sports and Entertainment.
The current lease agreement runs through the end of June 2024. Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said the agreement comes after more than a year of discussions.
There have also been talks about facility upgrades and development in the surrounding property. The NHL franchise has played in the arena since its opening in 1999.
