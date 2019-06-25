Hurricanes announce 2019-20 schedule featuring weekend-heavy home slate

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 03: Greg McKegg #42 celebrates with Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes after scoring against the New York Islanders in the second period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 03, 2019 in Raleigh, North […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday the schedule for the 2019-20 season, which begins Oct. 3 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

Among the more interesting aspects of the schedule is that the Hurricanes will play 27 of their 41 home games on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, according to a news release.

The second game of the season will see the Hurricanes travel to Washington for the Capitals’ home opener. It will be the first meeting between the two since Carolina eliminated them in their seven-game series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eleven of the team’s games will be against teams it met in the postseason: four against Washington, four against the Islanders, and three against the Bruins.

Carolina will play seven straight home games from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11. In total, there are four homestands of three games or more.

The Hurricanes’ bye week will line up with the NHL All-Star break, which is Jan. 24-26. They will go 10 days between games from Jan. 21-31, the release said.

The team’s longest road trip, which is six games in a row, will begin about a month after the bye week on Feb. 29. Carolina will also play 16 sets of back-to-back games, which is one fewer than the previous season, the release said.

