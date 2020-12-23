Hurricanes announce 2021 NHL schedule

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced their schedule for the 2021 NHL season Wednesday afternoon.

The season, which begins on Jan. 13, will see Carolina play in a revamped Central Division due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will play the following teams seven times each: Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville, and Tampa Bay.

The top four teams from each of the four divisions will qualify for the postseason.

The Blue Jackets are Carolina’s only familiar opponent from last season’s Metropolitan Division.

The ‘Canes will drop the puck on their season on Jan. 14 at Detroit as part of a four-game road swing to begin the campaign. Their home opener will be Jan. 21 against the Panthers. That game marks the beginning of six home games in a row in which Carolina will play the Panthers, reigning Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, and Stars twice each.

The regular season is set to conclude on May 8.

The NHL said it is prepared to play games in one or more neutral sites per division if need be.

Earlier Wednesday, the NHL announced it postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game the Hurricanes were scheduled to host at Carter-Finley Stadium.