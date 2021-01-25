Hurricanes announce schedule changes due to COVID-19 postponements

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates after a shoot in during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have rescheduled six games due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Hurricanes’ home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Feb. 16 will now be played on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ previously postponed home games against the Florida Panthers will now be played on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. and March 7 at 5 p.m.

The Canes’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning originally scheduled for Jan. 26 will now take place on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ road game against the Lightning originally scheduled for Feb. 22 will now take place on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Carolina’s previously postponed road game at Nashville will now take place on March 2 at 8 p.m.

Last week, the Canes closed their training facility due to five Hurricanes Players being on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List.