RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While still several months away, Carolina Hurricanes fans are preparing for a big night in hockey.

The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game is coming to Carter-Finley Stadium in February when the Hurricanes host Metropolitan division rival Washington. It will be Carolina’s first appearance in the outdoor games.

The event will bring thousands to the City of Raleigh. While area businesses and hotels will likely see financial benefit to Raleigh’s hosting of the event, hosting the event here will come at a cost.

It’s unknown how much money it will cost to transform Carter-Finley from a football field into a hockey rink, but city documents show the Hurricanes organization has asked the City of Raleigh for money to sponsor the game.

City documents show the organization has requested a total of $200,000 invoiced by Dec. 31. In a letter, the Hurricanes said those dollars would be used in “event pre-planning and hospitality-related expenses”.

“In preparation for the event, the organization seeks the assistance of all city, county and state partners in budgeting appropriately to host an event of this magnitude that will attract over 55,000 fans to Raleigh for Saturday’s game alone with numerous large-scale events being planned to bookend Saturday’s game,” Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said.

Last week, the team and city announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, to be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building. The free, family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

It will celebrate the team’s quarter-century in North Carolina and include former players, street hockey and ice skating.

In his letter to the city, Waddell pointed out Raleigh would not be alone in its contribution. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau and Wake County have also been asked for a $200,000 contribution.

“With an event that will put Raleigh on national display, this is a great opportunity to showcase the city on a grand scale,” Waddell’s letter said.

The money would come from the city’s General Capital Reserve fund. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, a city memo cites that balance is $24 million. The memo said it is up to the city council to decide whether it wants to use reserve funds to pay for any non-recurring needs.

City staff is also requesting council approve the request from the budget amendment. City council members are scheduled to vote on the funds during their Tuesday meeting. They will also vote on using reserve funds for employee bonuses, unfunded sidewalk and street projects, along with security enhancements at city buildings.