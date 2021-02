DALLAS (AP) – Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout after Joe Pavelski tied it for Dallas late in regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Stars 4-3 for their fourth win in four tries this season against the defending Western Conference champions.

Dallas has just one win in eight games since sweeping a four-game homestand to start the season.

Two of Carolina’s four victories over the Stars have been in regulation, the other two in shootouts.