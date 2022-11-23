RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina’s losing streak continued as the Hurricanes dropped their fourth game in a row, this time to the Arizona Coyotes, 4-0, who currently sit in last place in the NHL’s Central Division.

With the win, Arizona improved to 7-9-2 and 16 points, while Carolina (10-6-4) dropped out of second place in the Metropolitan and picked up its sixth regulation loss this season. The Hurricanes have now dropped four straight, with their last win coming Nov. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks on the road.

Coyote center Nick Schmaltz kicked off the game’s scoring with his first goal of the year a little more than one minute into the game off an assist from long-time right-winger Clayton Keller. Keller cleared the puck from Arizona’s defensive zone and up the boards to Schmaltz, who beat newly-inked netminder Pyotr Kochetkov top shelf.

The two teams went stalemate in period two before Coyote left-winger Lawson Crouse tallied his first of two goals on the night, again for Arizona who scored in the first two minutes of the period. Crouse took assists from right-winger Dylan Guenther and defenseman J.J. Moser.

Seven minutes later center Nick Bjugstad also used a Guenther assist to give Arizona a 3-spotter lead when he notched his fourth goal of the year.

Crouse then scored his ninth goal of the season on an empty-netter to end the game.

Carolina outshot Arizona 36-27 and won more faceoffs then the Coyotes by the same margin. Meanwhile, Arizona outhit the Hurricanes 29-21 and blocked 19 more shots than Carolina, 30-11.

Carolina will look for revenge when they head out to Phoenix for the team’s next matchup on March 3.