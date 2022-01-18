Hurricanes blast Bruins 7-1 on night Willie O’Ree’s number is retired

Carolina Hurricanes center Steven Lorentz (78) tries to control the puck as Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk tries to clear in front of goalie Tuukka Rask during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes sure know how to ruin a good celebration. On a night the Boston Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s #22, the Canes embarrassed the home team, blasting the Bruins 7-1.

“This was one of the good ones where right from the start of the game we did a lot of the things we wanted to,” said Hurricanes forward Derek Stepan who had one of the seven goals for Carolina. “That’s what you need on a consistent basis.”

The Canes roared out to a 5-1 first-period lead and never looked back. Carolina frustrated the Bruins at every turn, dominating play the entire 60 minutes.

“Yeah, I think it’s just about killing their hope,” said Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis who had a goal. “I think when you play that consistent hard game from the first puck drop to the final buzzer I think throughout the game it kind of wears on them and then at some point they say uncle.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals, Tony DeAngelo had three assists and Jaccob Slavin had a goal and two assists in his return from COVID-19 protocol.

“It’s easy when the team plays that well to step back into it,” Slavin admitted. “To just play simple and the way I play and use my strengths and let the guys do the work, it was an easy game to come back to.”

The Hurricanes also got the chance to take part in O’Ree’s special pregame ceremony. Sixty-four years to the day, O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player, suiting up for the Bruins.

“It’s a special night,” Slavin admitted. “Obviously the ceremony was beautiful and it’s awesome for Willie to have his number up in the rafters, it’s huge for the league and the Boston organization. And for a team for us to go out and play the way we did is also huge it’s another two points and we have to keep chugging along.”

The Hurricanes are back in action Friday night hosting the New York Rangers.