MOSCOW (WNCN) – The Washington Capitals will be without their captain on Saturday in Raleigh.

First reported by CapitalsPR on Twitter, star-studded veteran Alex Ovechkin is taking a leave of absence and “will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one,” the tweet read.

Multiple reports later confirmed the left-winger with the second-most goals in NHL history is flying to Moscow, Russia, due to the urgent hospitalization of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin.

Russian TV outlet Match TV also confirmed the hospitalization and wrote an article.

Ovechkin’s father, 71, has a history of heart-related issues and can no longer travel to watch Alex in the United States, Russian Machine Never Breaks reports, a Capitals-based website. Mikhail also suffered a heart attack in 2016 where he was also hospitalized.

No reports have confirmed what has put Mikhail in the hospital this go-round.

Alex has 47 goals and 52 assists in 86 games against Carolina in his career. He also averages 20:42 minutes per game against the Hurricanes and has nine game-winning goals against them in his career. His most recent came in the shootout during a comeback game in Raleigh last March in a 4-3 victory.

