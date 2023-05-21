RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — To the naked eye, the Carolina Hurricanes path to the Stanley Cup Finals appears to be bleak.

The Canes trail the Florida Panthers two games to none in the best of seven series.

Even worse, both losses have come on home ice.

Series over, right? Not so fast.

Most importantly, the Hurricanes still believe they can win the series.

“Obviously it stings,” said Carolina forward Jordan Martinook. “We wanted to get the win tonight (Saturday) to split it going back (to Florida) but now our mindset is go get the next one and we’ll go from there.”

There is absolutely no reason to believe the Canes can’t go to Florida and do to the Panthers what the ‘Cats did to them in Raleigh.

The Panthers are fabulous on the road, having won an amazing eight straight contests, the second longest run in the postseason in NHL history.

Now the Panthers will play the next two games at home where they have won just two of their five playoff games this postseason.

Still, home or away, Carolina needs to find a way to score goals.

“I thought we had the better of it,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour about his teams play in Game 2. “We just haven’t found a way to score.

“These are tough when you’re right there and the margins are tight and we haven’t got a bounce yet and hopefully we can get one because that’s probably what we’re going to need.”

Of the four teams left coming into the Conference Finals, no team was playing as well as Florida, and the Panthers have the best goaltender left in the playoffs in Sergei Bobrovsky.

Those two elements are the biggest reasons why the Panthers are just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are down, but certainly not out.

“We’ve been through this so it’s not something that’s new to us,” said Brind’Amour. “We’ve been kicked in the teeth a lot the last few years and we’ve always responded so I’m pretty sure we will next game.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 pm.