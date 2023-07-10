MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This is a big week for young prospects with the Carolina Hurricanes as development camp began at Invisalign Arena on Monday afternoon.

Among the dozens of prospects invited to camp this week, most eyes were on top 2023 draft pick Bradly Nadeau. The Hurricanes selected Nadeau at No. 30 overall in the first round of the NHL Draft back on June 28.

It was a typical day one for development camp, including tons of resistance skating. While most of Monday’s workouts seemed a little routine, it was a good way for Nadeau to ease into life as a pro.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity for me to be here,” Nadeau said. “I’ll get better obviously in a year or two, that’s the goal. But it’s important to be here and just get better as a player.”

The Hurricanes coaching staff is impressed so far with its young collection of talent.

“It’s a good group, honestly they all have good personalities, they’re good kids,” Hurricanes player development coach Peter Harrold said. “A lot of them worked really, really hard on the bike, and a lot of them did really well too. So maybe a little surprised, pleasantly surprised at how well they did in a lot of their off-ice testing.”

Development camp wraps up on Thursday, July 13.