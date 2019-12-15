Hurricanes cool off Flames with 4-0 victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — James Reimer made 32 stops and Warren Foegele scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ended Calgary’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory over the Flames.
It’s the second shutout of the season for Reimer, who has won five of his past six starts.
Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina, which has points in five straight.
Calgary lost for the first time since Geoff Ward took over from Bill Peters behind the bench.
The 57-year-old had won his first six games after being named interim head coach on Nov. 29.
