RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The captain of the Carolina Hurricanes’ lone Stanley Cup champion team will be one of the first three members of the club’s new hall of fame.

The Hurricanes said Tuesday they are marking the start of their 25th anniversary season in North Carolina by creating the hall of fame, and the three players whose retired numbers hang in the PNC Arena rafters will be automatically included.

While Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis, and Glen Wesley are the first ones in, the rest of the inaugural class will be announced in the coming weeks, and the Hall of Fame game will be held Feb. 16 against Montreal.

Brind’Amour, who is entering his fifth season as the team’s head coach, captained the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and ranks third in club history with 299 career assists. Wesley was an alternate captain of the 2006 Cup champion team.

Francis — who led Carolina to the Stanley Cup final in 2002 — holds club records with 1,186 games played, 382 goals, 793 assists and 1,175 points. He was fired as the team’s general manager in 2018 and has been the GM of the Seattle Kraken since 2019.

The Hurricanes, who moved from Hartford to North Carolina in 1997, play host to Columbus on Wednesday night in the season opener.