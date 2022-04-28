RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes closed out a record-setting regular season with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Hurricanes added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season.

Ethan Bear, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina takes a six-game winning streak into the postseason.

Fabian Zetterlund, Jesper Bratt and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Devils.