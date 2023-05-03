RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even Vegas isn’t sure which side to lean as the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

Both the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils have opened as +550 to win the Stanley Cup, the third-best odds of the eight teams remaining in the field.

Carolina has had a bit of time off, playing five days ago and defeating the New York Islanders in Game 6 of Round 1 to win the series 4-2. The Hurricanes only outscored the Islanders 17-15 in the series despite winning two more games.

Meanwhile, New Jersey won a deciding Game 7 on Monday against the New York Rangers after trailing 2-0 in its opening series. The Devils have had only two days to rest after blanking New York 4-0 late Monday night.

New Jersey was outscored 5-1 in both Games 1 and 2, but then held the Rangers to one goal in the next two games before shutting them out 4-0 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. The series was tied 17-17 in goals.

Sports betting isn’t yet legal in North Carolina, but there are many ways to still do so, even tonight.

Legal betting is also again gaining traction again this year in the General Assembly.

A bill that failed by one vote in 2022 has been discussed by the House Commerce Committee as recently as March that would allow sports betting on professional, collegiate, amateur and e-sports levels.

Sites such as FanDuel and Bovada offer viewers even in North Carolina ways to bet on games, such as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. FanDuel currently has the outright +550 betting odds.

Edmonton (+400) and Toronto (+500) currently have better odds than the Hurricanes heading into Wednesday.