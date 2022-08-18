RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The partnership between the Carolina Hurricanes and minor-league Norfolk Admirals is here to stay.

Don Waddell, the President and General Manager for Carolina, announced Thursday the team has extended its affiliation with Norfolk of the ECHL through the 2022-23 season.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial,” Waddell said. “The Admirals are a first-class organization and they provide a great environment for our prospects to develop.”

The Admirals have played in Norfolk since 1989, when they were the Hampton Roads Admirals, winning league championships in 1991, 1992 and 1998. They briefly jumped up to the American Hockey League and won the Calder Cup in 2012, before the latest incarnation of the team rejoined the ECHL in 2015.

“All of us are super excited to be affiliated with such a strong, hard-working team like the Carolina Hurricanes once again,” Admirals general manager and coach Rod Taylor said. “We greatly appreciate their continued support of the Norfolk Admirals and look forward to strengthening our partnership with them in the upcoming season.”