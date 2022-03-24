RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite tripling the Dallas Stars in shots on goal, the Carolina Hurricanes fell in a shootout 4-3 on Thursday night.

Carolina outshot Dallas 47-15 Thursday, but a decisive Tyler Seguin goal in the shootout against netminder Frederik Anderson saw the Stars win the extra frame 1-0 to break the 3-3 deadlock.

Vincent Trocheck, Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo were all stonewalled by Scott Wedgewood, who was playing in his first game for Dallas since being traded by the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline on Monday.

The Hurricanes also won more faceoffs than the Stars, 36-24, but Dallas out-hit Carolina (31-24) and took less penalty minutes than (23-11).

No goals were scored in the first period and the teams traded goals in the second and third periods.

Jamie Benn kicked off the scoring in the game, netting the game’s opening goal for Dallas just 30 seconds into the contest.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game a little more than six minutes later after scoring his 18th of the year.

Trocheck and Niederreiter scored again in the third, along with two goals by Roope Hintz for the Stars.