Hurricanes give GM Waddell multi-year extension

DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Don Waddell attends the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes extended the contract of president and general manager Don Waddell, according to a press release from the team.

Waddell, who was a finalist for the NHL’s GM of the Year award last year, was given a “multi-year contract extension,” the release said.

“I’m thrilled to sign an extension with the Hurricanes and I look forward to continuing the success we experienced last season,” Waddell in the release. “We have a first-class organization, a great fanbase and a team we feel is built to contend for the Stanley Cup. My family and I are excited to stay in Raleigh for years to come.”

Waddell’s Hurricanes made it to the Eastern Conference Final before falling to Boston. On the way there, they beat defending champion Washington in seven games in the first round and swept the New York Islanders in the second round.

The playoff berth was the team’s first in a decade.

“Don’s leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization and I’m happy we were able reach an extension,” said owner Tom Dundon. “Don and I have a great relationship and he is someone I trust. I’m excited to continue to build a championship team with Don.”

The 60-year-old was named interim general manager on March 17, 2018. He was named full-time manager within two months. He previously served as general manager of the Atlanta Thrashers from 1998-2010. He also helped Detroit to a Stanley Cup in 1998 as an assistant GM.

Waddell had recently interviewed for the general manager opening with the Minnesota Wild, according to CBS Sports.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now