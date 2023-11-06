RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes’ starting goaltender is out indefinitely because of a medical issue.

Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes, announced an update Monday on Frederik Andersen.

“During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed. There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery,” Waddell said.

Veteran Jaroslav Halak has joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence.

Andersen last played Thursday and was 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts this season. The Denmark native has played 547 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2013.

The Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.