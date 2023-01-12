COLUMBUS (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have followed up an 11-game winning streak with a four-game losing skid, but are hoping Thursday night in Columbus against the last-place Blue Jackets is the answer.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour, though, feels his team has played pretty well despite the losses.

“In those four games there was pretty good hockey,” Brind’Amour said about his team’s play during the losing streak. “We played one period that I didn’t like, so sometimes you have to look at the big picture and figure out what is really happening in these games. Why [are you] losing versus how you’re actually getting credited with wins and losses.”

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem in the losing skid. Goaltending though has not been up to par.

Netminder Antii Raanta is dealing with a slight injury and rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has hit a bit of a bump in the road after getting off to a blazing start to begin the season. Meanwhile, goalie Frederik Andersen remains on injured reserve.

“I’m sure he’s (Kochetkov) down on himself. He was playing great and then his injury took him out of the lineup for a little bit and since he’s been back he hasn’t gotten the same results,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s a young kid, that’s human nature but this is big boy hockey.”

The Hurricanes could get a big boast soon with the return of Andersen, the team’s normal starter, who was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday. The veteran netminder has been sidelined for more than two months, but is reported to possibly return against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s going to be tough for sure being out as long as he has,” Brind’Amour said of Andersen’s possible return. “That’s tough on anybody, and a goalie too, but once he does go in, you’ve got to go, we’ve got to get up to speed as quickly as possible. The only way to find out is to get in there.”

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.