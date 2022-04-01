RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Active duty? Retired? Provide military service to the community? All will be honored Saturday night by the Carolina Hurricanes when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

From the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus performing the national anthem, to a presentation of the colors by the First Battalion 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment 82nd Airborne Color Guard out of Fort Bragg, to game-worn jersey auctions and sections for non-perishable donations — people may barely find time for the actual hockey game.

Additionally, on top of all the festivities, the Hurricanes will also be announcing a partnership with the North Carolina Warriors, an ice hockey team in Raleigh that supports disabled military veterans, an official release said.

The Hurricanes will wear special jerseys honoring the military during pregame warm-ups. Following warm-ups, Tony DeAngelo, Brett Pesce, Derek Stepan and Vincent Trocheck will have their jerseys auctioned off in-house and online. Online bidding will actually open at 9 a.m. Saturday and all bidding will end at approximately 8:45 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

DeAngelo, Pesce, Stepan and Trocheck, as well as the Hurricanes’ three other American players (Ian Cole, Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin) also purchased suite 108A for select service members and their families to enjoy the game, the Hurricanes said.

Coinciding with this year’s Military Appreciation Game, the Hurricanes are hosting a Military Appreciation Drive through Sunday, April 10.

“Donations of non-perishable items such as granola bars, beef jerky, candy and gum will be accepted at the VIP entrance of PNC Arena during normal business hours and at all entrances on April 2, 7, 8, and 10 game days,” the Hurricanes said.

Carolina and Minnesota’s puck drop will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday.